Democracy is at stake and Goddard College's Alternative Media Conference is back with a free live stream on October 12th. Meidas Touch, The Lincoln Project, Danny Goldberg, Unicorn Riot, and many more will be speaking and whether it is bringing to light the fascist threats to our democracy, raising awareness of the climate emergency, or helping to build a robust labor movement, all our panelists have found creative ways to connect with we-the-people that are not dependent on corporate advertiser driven media models and they will share their stories and tips with the Goddard community on October 12th.
PLAINFIELD, Vt., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Alternative Media Conference is back. Independent media-makers creatively fighting back against the biggest threats to our democracy, climate and workers' rights.
In 1970, Goddard College hosted a groundbreaking event featuring some of the most visionary and controversial media creators to emerge during that most tumultuous of eras.
The 2022 virtual event will honor the revolutionary legacy of the original conference, while adapting to the current reality of our sharply divided country and with the goal of creating media that "awakens rather than aestheticizes" remains the same.
Meidas Touch, The Lincoln Project, Danny Goldberg, Unicorn Riot, and many more will be speaking.
In the run-up to the most important elections of our lifetime, mainstream media, with its "both-sides" obsession, has been falling short when it comes to informing its audience of the true threats to our democracy. This leaves far too many of us susceptible to bad actors and disinformation. Our panelists have risen to the occasion with independent journalism and groundbreaking digital media projects. By using social media tools—such as Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok—they have been able to reach millions of people directly in ways that previous generations could only have dreamed of.
Whether it is bringing to light the fascist threats to our democracy, raising awareness of the climate emergency, or helping to build a robust labor movement, all our panelists have found creative ways to connect with we-the-people that are not dependent on corporate advertiser driven media models and they will share their stories and tips with the Goddard community on October 12th.
Media Contact
Joshua Auerbach, Goddard College, 1 8023221619, joshua.auerbach@goddard.edu
SOURCE Goddard College
