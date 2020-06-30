ST. ALBANS, Vt., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Superior Technical Ceramics (STC), one of the country's most experienced and most consistently pioneering manufacturers of technical ceramics, announced that Dr. Kristen H. Brosnan had joined the company as Technology Director. Dr. Brosnan joins STC from General Electric, where she most recently served as Technology Manager for Metals and Ceramics at GE Research, where she concentrated on high temperature materials solutions for extreme environments.
"We are delighted to welcome Kristen to our team, and look forward to utilizing her considerable expertise and experience in the development and application of technical ceramic material solutions for our national and international clientele in their demanding applications," said Peter Morten, CEO of STC. "We know Kristen's background and experience is a great fit for the pioneering work we're doing across a host of industry sectors. Her leadership skills in engineering will be greatly leveraged for enhanced project execution."
Dr. Brosnan joins STC as the firm continues to invest in its materials expertise, talent and equipment capability, an investment pattern accelerated by the firm's recent acquisition by Boston-based venture capital firm Artemis Partners. Dr. Brosnan began her career at General Electric after completing her Ph.D. & M.S. degrees at Pennsylvania State University. While at GE, she was rapidly promoted through a series of diverse roles, including Materials Scientist, Ceramics Laboratory Manager, and Technology Manager. She also served as the principal investigator for an ARPA-E project related to narrow body aircraft auxiliary power units, and currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Materials Research Society. Her scientific expertise is further underscored by her holding numerous patents for manufacturing methods related to high temperature materials and thermal barrier coatings.
About STC:
Leveraging over one hundred and twenty years of expertise, STC delivers unique technical ceramic solutions to a wide range of industries, including aerospace, defense, analytical instrumentation, energy, oil and gas, semiconductor, and more. The firm hosts over 135,000 square feet of manufacturing space in northern Vermont, and has earned numerous certifications, including ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certificates, along with ITAR registration, and REACH and RoHS compliance. The firm provides innovative, customer-centric solutions to the world's most discerning and exacting manufacturers. For more information on Superior Technical Ceramics, please visit: www.ceramics.net
Media Contact:
Vince Conte
Business Development Director
802-527-7726
242679@email4pr.com
