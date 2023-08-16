StaticWorx, a manufacturer of electrostatic discharge-control (ESD) flooring, is thrilled to announce their inclusion in the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing privately-held companies. This recognition highlights StaticWorx's remarkable growth and unwavering commitment to excellence, which the company attributes to innovation, domestic production strategy, and a focus on sharing technical expertise.
WILLISTON, Vt., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StaticWorx, Inc., a manufacturer of electrostatic discharge-control (ESD) flooring, is thrilled to announce their inclusion in the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing privately-held companies. This recognition highlights StaticWorx's remarkable growth and unwavering commitment to excellence, propelling it to stand among the most successful businesses in the United States.
The Inc 5000 list, released annually by Inc. magazine, showcases the nation's most successful and dynamic privately-owned companies in the U.S. This exclusive recognition is a testament to StaticWorx's dedication to innovation, outstanding performance, and exceptional customer service. "We are immensely proud and honored to be listed among the Inc. 5000," said Dave Long, Founder and CEO of StaticWorx, Inc. "This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team, as well as the continuous support of our valued customers and partners."
Through meticulous research, development and testing, StaticWorx brings the most reliable ESD flooring products to the market, ensuring that their solutions meet all applicable ESD standards, and are the highest quality products available. "Our goal is to exceed the expectations of each client we serve," Long said. "We never stop exploring and developing new products and methods to serve our industry better."
In 2009, while other companies were turning to the Pacific Rim in an effort to supply low-cost products, StaticWorx relied on domestically-produced ESD flooring, which, under extensive testing by an independent laboratory and in the field, outperformed products produced offshore. Domestic production allowed StaticWorx to maintain control of their supply chain. During the pandemic, as companies with reduced stock struggled to ship, StaticWorx increased inventory, allowing them to continue to produce and ship product. This domestic strategy along with their extensive inventory enabled StaticWorx to service customers in a time of need and was a major contributor to the company's growth.
About StaticWorx, Inc.
StaticWorx is a Vermont-based supplier of ESD flooring and related ESD-control products that protect electronic components from damage due to random electrostatic discharge (ESD). ESD poses a threat to every industry that manufactures, services, or relies on complex electronic equipment. Key industries/applications include: electronics manufacturing, test and R&D, SMT facilities, clean rooms, labs, utilities, robotics, TRACON, military bases, DOD, Department of Homeland Security, FAA flight towers, financial institutions, media centers and many others.
Founded in 2007, StaticWorx quickly became known for its innovation as well as its dedication to transparency within the industry. As industry leaders, StaticWorx recognizes the responsibility to serve, enlighten and educate clients, architects and designers as well as the community at large.
Inc. 5000 Methodology
Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.
For media inquiries or further information, please contact:
Terri Long
Marketing Director
StaticWorx, Inc.
617-923-2000
Disclaimer: The Inc 5000 recognition does not constitute an endorsement by Inc. magazine of StaticWorx products or services.
Media Contact
Terri Long, StaticWorx, Inc., 1 617-923-2000, terrilong@staticworx.com, staticworx.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prweb.com/releases/staticworx-inc-earns-fourth-appearance-on-the-inc-5000-list-301901879.html
SOURCE StaticWorx, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.