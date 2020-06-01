BRATTLEBORO, Vt., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SIT Graduate Institute is launching its first doctorate program, a hybrid EdD in Global Education grounded in SIT's experiential learning model and combining online coursework with brief summer residencies in Vermont.
"This three-year degree fits the needs of professionals seeking to accelerate their careers in global education, whether in their local communities or abroad," Dr. Sophia Howlett, president of School for International Training (SIT), said in a statement.
The EdD program, which is accepting applications through Nov. 1 for the first cohort beginning June 2021, draws from SIT's brand of in-depth, reflective practice and intensive research training. It allows students to pursue their own specializations in education at any level, in any subfield, at any location. The program offers immersive doctoral seminars; case studies; theory; data collection; research methods; written projects and reflective practice tied to students' ongoing work experience.
"I am excited to lead our first doctorate at SIT in Global Education for its three unique strengths: its rigorous research training; intentional curriculum of reflective practice and doctoral seminars; and its flexibility of online and in-person education to meet the demands of professionals who wish to advance in their leadership positions while researching and improving educational issues anywhere in the world," said Dr. Alla Korzh, EdD program chair.
The 60-credit degree offers flexible courses primarily online, with short summer residencies at SIT's campus in Brattleboro, Vermont. Throughout the program, students will receive one-on-one guidance from SIT advisors who, along with their doctoral colleagues, will collaborate closely on research topics of their choice as they work toward their dissertation.
Prospective students holding a master's degree in education or a master's in International Education from SIT Graduate Institute may apply for the transfer of up to 12 credits.
The EdD expands on SIT Graduate Institute's growing stable of global master's degrees in Climate Change and Global Sustainability; Development Practice; International Education; and Humanitarian Assistance and Crisis Management, among others. SIT's doctorate, combined with its hybrid master's degrees ranging from Sustainable Development, to Peace and Justice, to Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages (TESOL), puts it at the forefront of global institutions sending effective leaders, professionals and change-makers into the world.
"These one-of-a-kind global degrees build on SIT's nearly 90-year history of training the next generation of intelligent, compassionate global leaders at a time when the world faces unprecedented challenges," said SIT President Howlett.
For more information, visit https://graduate.sit.edu. SIT faculty will be available to answer questions about the new EdD program during a June webinar series. Scroll down to "Virtual Events" here: https://graduate.sit.edu/admissions/eventsvisits/.
For more on SIT's student programs on every continent.: https://www.sit.edu/
SIT is part of World Learning, a global NGO that advances education, development, and cultural understanding throughout the world.: https://www.worldlearning.org/.
