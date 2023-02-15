RunBuggy will enable franchise dealerships to seamlessly offer transportation as part of the digital retailing experience available on Dealer.com websites across the U.S.
PHOENIX, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RunBuggy Inc., the leading technology platform that connects car shippers and transporters, announced today a collaboration with Dealer.com, the premier digital marketing solution for the automotive industry, to seamlessly integrate RunBuggy's vehicle transportation management technology into the company's franchise dealer customers' websites.
Dealer.com provides an integrated platform of websites, advertising, digital retailing and managed services that allows OEMs, dealer groups, retailers and agencies to leverage advanced digital technology, data and insights to deliver the shortest, fastest and most personalized path to customer engagement. The Dealer.com Integrated Partner Program, which RunBuggy is now a part, is focused on third-party integrations that deliver the greatest possible value to mutual clients.
As consumers increasingly expect their new or used vehicle to be delivered to their home, a highly scalable, secure, and integrated transportation logistics capability was needed to enable Dealer.com customers to offer a seamless experience for getting a quote and arranging transportation for any size or type of vehicle anywhere in the U.S.
Jason Kong, Senior Vice President at RunBuggy said, "RunBuggy is a perfect fit given our proven technology and nationwide network of more than 17,000 verified drivers. It's now easier than ever for dealers to offer car shipping as part of their digital retailing experience."
RunBuggy helps many of the largest OEM's, dealership groups, fleets, auctions, and digital retailers move vehicles across the U.S. Since 2019, the RunBuggy technology platform has been used to facilitate hundreds of thousands of home pick-ups and deliveries, lease returns, and dealer to auction moves.
About RunBuggy
RunBuggy is a technology platform that connects car shippers and haulers. RunBuggy allows shippers to seamlessly integrate car transportation services, reducing cost and improving time to deliver. For transporters, RunBuggy offers an alternative to expensive load boards and custom software solutions to better find and manage transportation loads. To learn more, please visit runbuggy.com.
Media Contact
Jason Ferrara, RunBuggy, 1 4802063848, jf@runbuggy.com
SOURCE RunBuggy
