ROCHESTER, Vt. , July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ritual is central to the work of Mara Branscombe. She is a yoga and meditation teacher, writer, mother, artist, ceremonialist, and spiritual coach. Her work offers earth-based rituals as a part of her mindfulness, self-care, and mind-body practices. Her refreshing approach has led to her new book "Ritual as Remedy" being featured multiple times in Spirituality & Health, she's been interviewed on the Spirituality & Health podcast and reviewed in Publishers Weekly and Foreword Reviews.
In "Ritual as Remedy," Mara offers potent soul-care rituals and ceremonies to purify and strengthen minds, hearts, and bodies to enable us to activate our inner power. Connecting with the pagan wheel of the year, the five elements, the lunar cycle, soul-stirring rituals, and step-by-step healing protocols show a path towards a more profound, heart-centered living. Transformative practices such as guided meditations and visualizations, breathwork, altar creation, and discovery of our empowerment mantras facilitate our healing journey. Ancient and modern ceremonies and specific spiritual formulas help us embody a loving existence, dance with our shadow self, engage with grief, dismantle limiting beliefs, and heal toxic patterns to find inner strength and peace.
Ritual—the healing balm for psyche and soul—invokes unique magic that allows us to step beyond the mundane and touch base with the sacred turning points in our lives and the truth of our soul's calling.
