Award presented to the agency for attaining the highest overall rating based on performance
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Essex Agency, Inc. has been named Vermont's 2022 Diamond Achiever by Patriot Insurance Company. The annual Diamond Achiever awards are presented to the highest-performing agencies based on set criteria, including length of appointment, profitability, growth, and policy retention.
"Year after year, it is a thrill to announce our Diamond Achiever awards. The 2022 Vermont Diamond Achiever, The Essex Agency, has worked hard and shown relentless efforts and commitment to our mutual customers," shared Patriot Insurance Company President and CEO Lincoln Merrill, Jr. "Congratulations on a great year!"
The results achieved by the team at The Essex Agency, Inc. in 2022 helped the agency become one of the most successful among Patriot Insurance Company's more than 115 independent agencies.
"Our strong relationship with Patriot Insurance Company works to everyone's benefit, mostly our customers!" Explained The Essex Agency Vice President John Handy. "David Holton and I would like to thank our team, the Patriot Insurance Company team, and our customers who have helped make this accomplishment a reality."
The Essex Agency, Inc. is a locally owned, independent insurance agency serving Vermont customers for over 50 years. The agency has been working with Patriot Insurance Company since 1993 and is recognized as one of the carrier's Partner independent insurance agency partners.
About Patriot Insurance
Patriot Insurance Company has been providing peace of mind for families and businesses in New England for over 50 years. Headquartered in Yarmouth, Maine, we are a regional carrier offering business, home, auto, life, and surety products backed by local, autonomous claims, loss control, and underwriting teams. We work exclusively with independent agents who can give our customers the personal guidance and service they deserve. Since 2007, we have partnered with Frankenmuth Insurance, a longstanding company founded in Michigan in 1868. Patriot Insurance Company is financially sound, with an AM Best rating of "A" (Excellent). To learn more, visit us online at patriotinsuranceco.com.
