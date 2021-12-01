BURLINGTON, Vt., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One Day In July Financial Advisors launched a Holiday Giveaway today. The grand prize? A two night stay at the luxurious Hotel Vermont and dinner for two at Hen of the Wood.
The giveaway, which closes for entry on Jan. 15, is not just about ringing in a new year with a getaway adventure. The Burlington financial firm wants to call attention to the many high-fee investment products and strategies the financial industry uses to make money off investors.
"What you save in fees compounds over time. Many investors aren't aware of just how much they are paying in fees, or how much that can affect their returns," said Hans Smith, a One Day In July financial advisor.
For individuals including financial goals in their New Year's resolutions, taking a closer look at the cost of financial advice and the products their assets are invested in is an essential step for achieving those goals in an optimal way.
Any U.S. Resident age 21 or older is eligible to enter the giveaway by visiting http://www.onedayinjuly.com/hotel-vermont-giveaway. As part of this promotion, individuals who want to gain some professional insight into their financial picture can submit their statements for a free financial statement review. One Day In July advisor Hans Smith will let entrants know if there are areas where they could be saving on financial fees. Smith is a fiduciary on all accounts.
Learn more about the One Day In July Hotel VT Giveaway or enter here.
About One Day In July:
One Day In July was created to help change the future of the financial industry. Based out of Burlington, Vermont, there are now eight advisors and seven support staff persons working to introduce investors to effective and low-cost investment strategies. The firm recently reached a milestone when it broke $500 million assets under management. Learn more at http://www.onedayinjuly.com.
One Day In July LLC is an SEC-registered investment advisor. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. One Day In July LLC does not guarantee actual returns or losses. This content is for educational purposes only and is not investment advice or an offer to buy or sell any security. Individual circumstances may vary. Contest entrants, including those who submit financial statements, are under no obligation to become clients of One Day In July. The offer and/or receipt of the Sweepstakes prize is not intended to influence any person's decision to become a client of One Day In July or to make any person feel beholden to the firm. Submitting an entry form for the contest or submitting your financial statements in no way obligates One Day In July to provide you with investment advice.
Media Contact
Renee Bean, One Day In July, 1 5185228048, renee@onedayinjuly.com
SOURCE One Day In July
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.