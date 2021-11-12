BURLINGTON, Vt., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Burlington financial firm, One Day In July, reached a new milestone when it broke $500 million in assets under management. The local startup has seen more than 600% growth in assets under management since 2017 due in part to stock market performance and a growing client base.
One Day In July's founder, Dan Cunningham, also credits much of the firm's growth and success to its emphasis on low, transparent fees.
What you save in fees compounds over time. "If you are paying 1% or more in fees, and many people are, we believe you are paying too much," Cunningham explains. "A difference of 1% in fees over an investment lifetime can add 10 years of work to retirement."
One Day In July believes the best way to invest capital is in low-cost, diversified index funds. This approach to investing is supported by decades of academic studies and Nobel Prize-winning research.
The firm's eight dedicated fiduciary financial advisors work to optimize investment returns and represent each investor's best interest. They help investors to recognize how their behaviors can impact their investment returns.
About One Day In July:
One Day In July was created to help change the future of the financial industry. Based out of Burlington, Vermont, there are now eight advisors and seven support staff persons working to introduce investors to effective and low-cost investment strategies. Learn more at http://www.onedayinjuly.com.
One Day In July LLC is an SEC-registered investment advisor. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. One Day In July LLC does not guarantee actual returns or losses. This content is for educational purposes only and is not investment advice or an offer to buy or sell any security. Individual circumstances may vary.
