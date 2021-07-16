HINESBURG, Vt., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NRG Systems, Inc., a designer and manufacturer of smart technologies for a range of wind, solar, and meteorological applications, announced today the launch of NRG Cloud, a platform for remotely monitoring the company's measurement solutions. In addition to improving users' access to their fleet of operational wind and solar resource systems, NRG Cloud features a suite of data management services to simplify data retrieval and streamline storage workflows.
NRG Systems currently offers the NRG Cloud Standard Connect Package free of charge. Membership is geared towards customers who use NRG's SymphoniePRO® Data Loggers as part of their pre- and post-construction wind and solar measurement campaigns. The Standard Connect Package supports multi-user access to sites and delivers a range of tools to easily upload, store, and download site data. NRG Systems has also introduced user-accessible APIs for programmatic interaction with the NRG Cloud APIs. As part of the NRG Cloud roadmap, NRG Systems will add support for remote configuration of the SymphoniePRO Data Logger and a selection of their other products.
Leon Hailstones, NRG's Director of Product Management, said, "The introduction of NRG Cloud is really in keeping with NRG's dedication to providing integrated, end-to-end solutions to our customers as our industry continues to embrace and rely on digitalization. Data - including data quality, accessibility, and management - have always been paramount to our customers' projects. NRG Cloud makes it easier than ever for them to interface with their products so they can ultimately save time and money while remaining confident that their systems are operating as expected and delivering the data they need."
Key features of the NRG Cloud Standard Connect Package include:
- Fleet Management Dashboard (Map and Table Views)
- Data Delivery, Processing, and Storage
- Data Export (to TXT, CSV, PDF, and PNG formats) and Transport (FTP, SharePoint, etc.)
- Data Visualization
- Basic Alerts (Faults, Warnings)
- Multi-User Management
- Bulk Data Upload and Download Toolset
- User-Accessible APIs
- Remote SymphoniePRO® Data Logger Configuration (coming soon)
- Device Firmware Updates (coming soon)
As with all NRG products, NRG Cloud is backed by the company's expert technical support team.
Please contact sales@nrgsystems.com for more information.
###
About NRG Systems, Inc.
NRG Systems, Inc., a subsidiary of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ESE), is a global leader in wind and solar resource measurement that designs and delivers complete solutions worldwide. Their user-friendly hardware and software solutions improve data accessibility and simplify workflows at all stages of project development. NRG also provides a range of design, installation, and operational services to support their products for truly turnkey solutions. The company's resource measurement systems, turbine control sensors, Bat Deterrent Systems, and Lidar remote sensors can be found in more than 170 countries. For more information, please visit nrgsystems.com.
Media Contact
Jessica Borys, NRG Systems, 802-482-2255, news@nrgsystems.com
SOURCE NRG Systems
