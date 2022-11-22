CPA Site Solutions, the largest provider of accounting websites, has just announced that research is currently underway for its 2023 State of Accounting Marketing Report. The annual report was launched in 2022 to better understand the current state of the accounting and finance industry and aims to serve as a guiding light for firms to stay competitive and up to date with the latest accounting marketing trends via insights from their peers across the country.
COLCHESTER, Vt., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CPA Site Solutions, the largest provider of accounting websites, has just announced that research is currently underway for its 2023 State of Accounting Marketing Report. The CPA Site Solutions State of Accounting Marketing Report was launched in 2022 to better understand the current state of the accounting industry and the residual impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on firms across the country.
DO YOU WORK IN THE ACCOUNTING INDUSTRY? PARTICIPATE IN THE STUDY.
With clients increasingly turning online to find and research accounting firms, the 2022 report found that accounting firms were following suit, to great success. Even in the midst of a global pandemic, mandatory closures, and client safety concerns, CPA Site Solutions found that:
- 53% of firms reported an increase in revenue in 2021.
- Online marketing techniques were consistently ranked as most important for practices heading into 2022.
- When comparing top-performing firms with over $1,000,000 in revenue to their peers, there were notable differences in their business growth and marketing strategies.
ACCESS THE COMPLETE STUDY HERE.
"We wanted to understand how firms were catering to digital consumers, as well as how those consumers were responding," said Luke Wilson, Chief Revenue Officer at ProSites, parent company of CPA Site Solutions. "The State of Accounting Marketing Report allowed us to compare the strategies of top performing firms with the sample as a whole to let the data show very clearly what was working and what wasn't."
Research for the CPA Site Solutions 2023 State of Accounting Marketing Report is open throughout November 2022, with the full report set to air in early 2023.
"The response from the accounting community has been amazing to see," said Tiffany Isbell, VP of Brand & Content Marketing at ProSites, parent company of CPA Site Solutions. "We have already received responses from nearly 100 firms across the country and are looking forward to seeing what new insights can be found in this year's data."
PARTICIPATE IN THE 2023 STATE OF ACCOUNTING MARKETING REPORT.
CPA Site Solutions invites any members of the accounting community to participate in the research for the 2023 State of Accounting Marketing Report. The company's vision is for this annual research project to serve as a guiding light for firms to stay competitive and up to date with the latest accounting marketing trends through insights from their peers across the country.
About CPA Site Solutions, a ProSites Company
ProSites helps thousands of community-based professionals accelerate growth through innovative marketing and productivity solutions. Financial professionals can access website design, client communications, and marketing solutions specifically tailored to their needs through ProSites' line of business, CPA Site Solutions.
Whether you're looking to increase referrals, attract new clients, update your firm's branding and online reputation, or improve client loyalty – our all-encompassing solutions are created by experts and proven to deliver a higher return on investment.
To learn more about ProSites, please visit https://www.ProSites.com. To learn more about CPA Site Solutions, please visit https://www.CPASiteSolutions.com.
