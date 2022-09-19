Monster Energy congratulates 25-year-old team rider Luca Shaw from North Carolina on taking second place at the U.S. Open of Mountain Biking Downhill at Killington Resort, in Vermont this weekend.
Shaw's second place earned him $7,500 with a 2.435 gap behind Norton Dakotah who took first place.
"I am happy to end up in second at the U.S. Open this year," said Shaw. It was a really tricky race, and the track was slippery and hard to attack. I had a wild run and made a couple of little mistakes, so I was glad to get to the bottom in one piece. It was a good way to wrap up the year and I am already looking forward to a good off season and getting ready for next year."
The U.S. Open of Mountain Biking returned to Killington Resort for the first time since 2018 featuring a unique Open Pro / Amateur format offering a challenging competition to set the standard as a proving ground for up-and-coming and elite athletes alike. Centered around downhill racing, the U.S. Open offered top amateur riders the chance to compete against the sport's elite pros with major prize money paid out to the fastest riders. This format allows amateur riders the perfect opportunity to prove where they rank and get the chance to win the $15k purse for winning the top men and women spots.
The U.S. Open Downhill track started at the top of Ramshead Peak and included sections of the existing trail, "Goat Skull" combined with new sections specifically built for the competition. With multiple line choice options, the track underwent a complete overhaul with new features including two separate jump sections in the lower half of the track.
For more on Luca Shaw and Monster Energy's team of mountain bike athletes, visit http://www.monsterenergy.com. Follow Monster Energy on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok for exclusive updates from the 2022 MTB season.
