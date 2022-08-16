Monster Energy congratulates 28-year-old team rider Jack Moir from Morisset Park, Australia on his second-place finish at the Enduro World Series Round 5 in Burke, Vermont this weekend.
Burke played host to the first of two American stops on the 2022 tour and the first time the series has ever seen the East Coast. The historic weekend saw the world's elite compete on some of the toughest and most technical terrain in New England.
Moir's race went well, and the 2021 series champ ruled by winning the first four stages in front of a lively Burke Mountain crowd in Vermont. He kept the momentum from the last race and showed us why he is the reigning World Champion with Jesse Melamed and Richie Rude hot on his heels. Times were tight though, and Moir settled with two second-place finishes in the last two stages. On the final stage, Moir lost to Richie Rude by 5.8 seconds giving Rude the overall win at EWS Round 5 in Burke. Whistler winner and series leader Jesse Melamed was also a threat to Moir with three close second places on stages including the Pro Stage where he finished just under a second behind Moir, but ultimately couldn't compete with Rude and Moir's dominance this go around.
When all was said and done, Moir lost to Rude, and The Canyon Collective Rider would have to settle for second place at EWS Round 5 but moved from fourth to third place for the overall series.
What's next on the EWS? Stay tuned as the series remains in the Eastern United States and heads to Sugarloaf, Maine for Round 6 where the enduro racers report back to action next week and continue with their grueling back-to-back rounds.
