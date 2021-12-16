Stowe, VT (05672)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 54F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 39F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.