BARNARD, Vt., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MIB Agents, a leading pediatric osteosarcoma nonprofit dedicated to Making It Better for its community of patients, caregivers, doctors, and researchers, announced today its third annual Outrunning Osteosarcoma fundraising event was a huge success, raising nearly $26,400 for critical research towards finding better, more effective treatments. Osteosarcoma is an aggressive, malignant primary bone cancer affecting between 800-1,000 people in the U.S. each year and is the most common bone cancer affecting children and young adults.
This year's fundraising event had close to 200 participants that ran or walked a total of 1,080 miles. Participants could run/walk a 5K, 10K or half marathon.
"I am thrilled to have another successful Outrunning Osteosarcoma event in the books," said Ann Graham, Founder and Executive Director of MIB Agents. "Thank you to all of the runners and walkers for participating and for helping push the needle forward to bring new treatment options to children suffering from this painful, rare bone cancer."
In 2010, at age 43, Ann Graham was training for a marathon, when a persistent pain in her left leg turned out to be osteosarcoma, bone cancer. Ann was treated in the pediatric cancer center at Memorial Sloan Kettering in New York City which left an indelible impression on her, making it her mission to 'Make It Better' (MIB) for children battling osteosarcoma.
Ann launched MIB Agents in 2012, creating a trusted and leading pediatric osteosarcoma nonprofit dedicated to "making it better" for patients, caregivers, doctors, and researchers through support programs, education, and research.
