BURLINGTON, Vt., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Limitless Herbal Ltd are delighted to announce a partnership with Matt Berger of South Swell LLC. Matt Berger is known to many as the Godfather of OG Kush and creator of the Bubba Kush and will launching Isomist™ in the USA.

The agreement will see Matt Berger be the USA manufacturer and distributor of Isomist™ the worlds leading CBD Spray. Mr Berger also has plans to use the Isomist™ sublingual spray technology to launch his own brand which will include THC.

Isomist™ which uses a patented carrier solution has the highest bioavailability which allows super strength CBD, up to 5000mg (50% solution) to be delivered in a fine mist rather than a squirt.

Limitless Herbal is a UK company established in 2018 and works with the renowned Pharmacist Dr. Tom Chapman one of the foremost pioneers of CBD.

Managing Director of Limitless Herbal Antony Ounsworth said, "I am so pleased that we were able to come to terms with someone as charismatic and professional as Matt. He is a perfect fit for our business and we look forward to a great future together."

Matt Berger commented, "The sublingual technology was initially something that really excited me about the Isomist™ Brand. I could not find another spray on the market that could do, feel or perform like the Isomist™spray. Production will start at the end of the month."

Media Contact:
Matt Berger, South Swell LLC.
Alec Rees, Limitless Herbal Ltd.
bubba@southswelldist.com

