A leader in HIT consulting announces its recognition as a Certified B Corporation months after becoming a 100% employee-owned organization. Lantana Consulting Group joined the B Corporation (B Corp) community, a group of companies recognized for balancing profit with purpose.
B Corps share a commitment to high standards for social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. Certified B Corporations envision an economy that is inclusive, equitable and regenerative. Today, there are more than 6,300 Certified B Corporations in over 80 countries, across 150 industries.
"The B Corp Assessment ensures that companies are held to the highest standards in each of the five impact areas measured: governance, workers, community, environment, and customers. Scoring highest in the workers category reflects our strong commitment to our employees, having transitioned to a 100% employee-owned company in December 2022. As a B Corp, Lantana will continue to measure success by not only our profits, but by our impact on our staff, our local communities, and the environment as a whole," said Eric Nystrom, Lantana Chief Financial Officer.
Lantana's vision is to see health information available across the spectrum of care, supporting safe, equitable, effective, and affordable healthcare that improves well-being, public health, quality of care, and research. Their B Corp certification formalizes Lantana's on-going commitment to considering all stakeholders when making strategic decisions and implementing best practices.
Lantana is also working to improve the long-term environmental health and well-being of staff, partners, the communities they live in, and the planet. They are committed to sustainable business practices through the greenLantana initiative, which began in October 2015. The initiative is a collective effort to measure, evaluate, and reduce Lantana's environmental footprint while improving the social impact of the Lantana way of doing business. It emphasizes environmental responsibility, corporate social responsibility, and the triple bottom line—known as people, planet, and profit.
Lantana Consulting Group is a leader in health-data quality and integration, which increases access to health information across the spectrum of care delivery and management.
"As a B Corp, Lantana will continue to measure success by not only our profits, but by our impact on our staff, our local communities, and the environment as a whole."
