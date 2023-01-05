Lantana Consulting Group, Inc. (Lantana) is pleased to announce the sale of the company to its employees via an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), becoming 100% employee owned. Liora Alschuler, Founder and former CEO, will be assuming a new role with the appointment of Courtney Panaia-Rodi as CEO and Wendy Wise stepping in as COO.
EAST THETFORD, Vt., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lantana Consulting Group, Inc. (Lantana) is pleased to announce the sale of the company to its employees via an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), becoming 100% employee owned. Liora Alschuler, Founder and former CEO, will be assuming a new role with the appointment of Courtney Panaia-Rodi as CEO and Wendy Wise stepping in as COO.
"Lantana has always been about the staff, their dedication, innovation, and commitment to excellence," Liora commented, "so it makes perfect sense that they now take ownership. I have always wanted Lantana to be a company that I would like to work for—and now, in my new role as Chief Strategy Officer focused on new business, special projects, and communications, I will have that opportunity. I am thrilled to hand off the torch to Courtney who has an expansive vision for Lantana and the leadership qualities to fulfill that vision."
For over 15 years, Lantana has led the health IT industry by supporting continuity of care, healthcare surveillance, research, and policy and decision making. The sale of the company will allow employees to hold even larger stakes in the work Lantana does to move the needle in these areas.
"I'm honored to assume the CEO role and build on the strong foundation Liora created. The transition to employee ownership is a significant milestone and creates a sustainable future for the organization and our amazing employees," Courtney added. "As CEO, I want to continue our strong reputation for exceptional delivery to clients and expand the areas where we innovate solutions. Partnering with our leadership team, I have full confidence in our ability to fulfill this vision in the coming years."
According to the National Center for Employee Ownership (NCEO), an ESOP is a tax advantageous retirement plan in which employees own shares through a trust funded by the company.[1] It is the most common form of employee ownership in the U.S. As for its benefits, a 2017 NCEO study found being in an ESOP was associated with 92% higher median household net wealth, 33% higher median income from wages, and 53% longer median job tenure.[2]
About Lantana
Lantana Consulting Group is a leader in health data quality and integration, which increases access to health information across the spectrum of care delivery and management.
1https://www.nceo.org/what-is-employee-ownership
2https://www.nceo.org/what-is-employee-ownership#_Toc529288103
Media Contact
Dresden Maxwell, Lantana Consulting Group, 1 (714) 232-8679, dresden.maxwell@lantanagroup.com
SOURCE Lantana Consulting Group
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.