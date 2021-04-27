EAST THETFORD, Vt., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Institutes of Health (NIH) awarded Lantana Consulting Group a two-year contract working with the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD). This project, funded by the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation (ASPE) Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Trust Fund (PCOR-TF), will promote the study of severe maternal morbidity and mortality using clinical data extracted from electronic health record (EHR) and health information exchange (HIE) systems.
Derived directly from the health care service delivery process, these clinical data are removed from the distortion introduced when data are developed for different purposes such as reimbursement or administrative management.
"This project offers the opportunity to identify and address the barriers that have limited the use of this significant resource and to work with a large and diverse body of stakeholders and experts to promote greater researcher access to the clinical record of care. We are thrilled to work with NIH on this opportunity," says Lantana's Chief Operating Officer, Courtney Panaia-Rodi, who will lead the project as Project Executive.
Lantana will work with NICHD to engage both the communities of researchers, public health experts and health care providers, and the OS-PCORTF Maternal Health Consortium in discussions and decisions aimed at harmonizing information requirements and definitions to provide access to these data through the Fast Healthcare Interoperable Resources (FHIR®) application programming interface (API). As part of this project, Lantana will facilitate the Maternal Health Consortium that includes OS-PCORTF funded projects teams engaged in work that will study data via the interoperability specification. The Consortium will share activities on their projects and find opportunities for learning and collaboration.
This $807,000 contract is Lantana's first with NIH and first under the General Services Administration (GSA) vehicle SIN 54151HEAL: Health Information Technology Services.
About Lantana
Lantana Consulting Group is a leader in health data quality and integration, which increases access to health information across the spectrum of care delivery and management.
For More Information:
Web: http://www.lantanagroup.com
Email: info@lantanagroup.com
Media Contact
Dresden Maxwell, Lantana Consulting Group, +1 770-779-9978, info@lantanagroup.com
SOURCE Lantana Consulting Group
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.