NEW YORK, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Juan Rafael Maldonado, a poet with a passion to create new things, has completed his new book "Essays and Poems for Those Who Love the Preciousness of Life": a stirring collection of verses that reflect the meaning of life, the sorrows and pain, and the vast possibilities of living.
Juan Rafael Maldonado was born in Vega Baja, Puerto Rico. But as a child he moved to Laureano Vega Street No. 63 in the neighboring town of Vega Alta, along with his brothers, Myriam and Augusto, and his parents, Juan Maldonado and Mercedes Castro. It was in Vega Alta where he studied until graduating from high school. He then entered the University of Puerto Rico, where he studied until obtaining a bachelor's degree in Business Administration. From her student years in high school (she was pink for all youth) she began to write poems for hobby, which she abandoned for a while. It wasn't until he moved to New York City (1995) that he decided to write for good.
This is a work directed to a bilingual reading public (English and Spanish).
In a poetic and essayist language, but at the same time simple, the author invites the reader to have a positive vision of life, with its different twists, good and less good. It includes intimate, eternal and human themes such as woman, family, nature and above all, love.
They are verses worked with high emotional maturity that reflect the originality of the author.
Published by Page Publishing, Juan Rafael Maldonado's creative expression through poems and essays invites readers from all walks of life to discover the beauty in everything that happens around them.
Written in English and Spanish, this work hopes to reach many as it greatly revels in the preciousness and holiness of life and humanity.
Readers who wish to experience this lovely work can purchase "Essays and Poems for Those Who Love the Preciousness of Life" online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
