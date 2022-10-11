Examiner-In-Charge Jim DeVoe-Talluto has been promoted to Assistant Director of Captive Insurance at the Department of Financial Regulation. Jim will fill the role that Christine Brown held, who was recently promoted to Director of Captive Insurance of the Captive Insurance Division. Jim has been with the Captive Division since 2004, has served as Examiner-In-Charge for 17 years, and was an examiner/analyst prior to that.
MONTPELIER, Vt., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Examiner-In-Charge Jim DeVoe-Talluto has been promoted to Assistant Director of Captive Insurance at the Department of Financial Regulation. Jim will fill the role that Christine Brown held, who was recently promoted to Director of Captive Insurance of the Captive Insurance Division.
"We're committed in Vermont to maintain quality regulation and a stable environment for captives to thrive. Promoting Jim to the Assistant Director role is another example of our commitment," said Sandy Bigglestone, Deputy Commissioner of Captive Insurance. "It made sense to round out our leadership team once again from within. Jim is kind, inquisitive, and is always willing to provide a fresh perspective. I look forward to what's to come with this great team and all the staff that support this important work in the Division."
Jim has been with the Captive Division since 2004, has served as Examiner-In-Charge for 17 years, and was an examiner/analyst prior to that. Prior to joining the Division, Jim spent three years in public accounting and captive management. Jim received an MS in Accounting and an MBA from Northeastern University and a BA in English from Stanford University. Jim served for the last two years as the Chair of the Risk Focused Surveillance Working Group, an internal team that reviews NAIC guidance and presents updated guidance and procedures to the Department to ensure compliance with NAIC Accreditation requirements.
"Jim is an extremely respected member of our regulatory team and is a pleasure to work with. He has built many valued relationships within the Vermont captive insurance industry over the years with his inquisitive and helpful nature, and we expect he will broaden these relationships in his new role," said Christine Brown, Director of Captive Insurance. "Jim has deep knowledge and perspective to bring to the licensing team and we are thrilled to welcome him."
"We're fortunate to have a deep bench of highly qualified captive regulators in Vermont and Jim is a prime example. Jim has been a valuable member of the Exam Team for nearly 20 years where he has honed his skills as an examiner, an analyst, a supervisor, and a teacher," said Dan Petterson, Director of Examinations. "He'll be missed on the exam team, but his vast experience will serve the Vermont captive community well as the new Assistant Director."
"It's great to see the Vermont regulatory leadership team complete and full of robust experience and expertise to serve Vermont captives," said Kevin Mead, President of the Vermont Captive Insurance Association. "Our members have been reflecting on how smooth this transition has been and how each promotion has felt right. Naming Jim to his new position reflects this, as he is well known to the VCIA and our members. Vermont's continued development as a strong and stable domicile through transitions truly maintains the 'Gold Standard.'"
Jim DeVoe-Talluto begins his work as Assistant Director of Captive Insurance on September 26th.
For more information on Vermont's captive insurance industry, visit http://www.vermontcaptive.com, call Brittany Nevins at 802-398-5192 or email Brittany.nevins@vermont.gov.
About Vermont Captive Insurance
Captive insurance is a regulated form of self-insurance that has existed since the 1960's and has been a part of the Vermont insurance industry since 1981, when Vermont passed the Special Insurer Act. Captive insurance companies are formed by companies or groups of companies as a form of alternative insurance to better manage their own risk. Captives are commonly used for corporate lines of insurance such as property, general liability, products liability, or professional liability.
