PITTSBURGH, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to store all the leftover taco ingredients in the fridge," said an inventor, from Hardwick, Vermont, "so I invented the TACO KEEPER. My design would keep all items together in separate compartments for added convenience later when preparing tacos from the stored leftovers."
The patent-pending invention provides an improved storage container for taco leftovers. In doing so, it can be used to store cheese, onions, lettuce, meat, tortillas, salsa, etc. As a result, it ensures that leftovers are stored together and in an upright position on the shelf. It also helps save space and increase organization in the refrigerator. The invention features an adjustable and versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.
The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-BEC-235, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-new-storage-container-for-taco-leftovers-bec-235-301769254.html
SOURCE InventHelp
