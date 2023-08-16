PITTSBURGH, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a truck driver and I needed a better way to clean moisture from the outer glass panels of the front side windows while driving," said an inventor, from Milton, Vermont, "so I invented the SIDE WINDOW WIPER. My design would offer an improved view to help reduce driver stress when changing lanes, merging into traffic, and backing out of parking spaces."
The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to clear moisture from the front side vehicle windows when traveling in the rain or snow. In doing so, it eliminates the need to peer through front side windows covered with rain droplets. As a result, it increases visibility and safety. The invention features a reliable and weatherproof design that is easy to operate so it is ideal for vehicle owners.
The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-BEC-279, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-new-side-window-wiper-for-vehicles-bec-279-301899071.html
SOURCE InventHelp
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.