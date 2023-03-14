Stowe, VT (05672)

Today

Snow likely. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Low around 30F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.