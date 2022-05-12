On the heels of launching its enhanced franchise offering last month to better meet the needs of savvy entrepreneurs looking for a low investment, semi-absentee business opportunity, GYMGUYZ has hired Tedesco to be a key component of the launch and to drive their overall three-year growth plan.
QUECHEE, Vt., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GYMGUYZ, the world's largest in-home, onsite, and virtual personal training company, is announcing today that Carolyn Tedesco has been named Executive Director of Franchise Development.
A veteran franchise professional, Tedesco has ten years of franchising experience in the fitness industry including over four years of sales experience with Anytime Fitness, and nearly six years of new territory and resales experience at Snap Fitness. Prior to GYMGUYZ, Tedesco worked with another mobile franchise brand enabling her to bring that specialized expertise to the GYMGUYZ business model.
"We are tremendously excited to welcome Carolyn to the team," said Chris Davenport, VP of Franchise Development for GYMGUYZ. "Her breadth of knowledge in the fitness industry is immense, and her experience working in some of the most notable fitness franchise concepts to date. will be a great addition to the GYMGUYZ team."
On the heels of launching its enhanced franchise offering last month to better meet the needs of savvy entrepreneurs looking for a low investment, semi-absentee business opportunity, GYMGUYZ has hired Tedesco to be a key component of the launch and to drive their overall three-year growth plan. With her knowledge of the fitness industry, and experience in mobile franchise development, Tedesco will be responsible for all new franchise sales.
"I love the health and wellness space and believe that fitness is evolving in a way that GYMGUYZ fits perfectly into," commented Carolyn Tedesco, Executive Director of Franchise Development. "I'm excited to be a part of this growing franchise and look forward to a successful 2022."
In addition to her role as Executive Director of Franchise Development, Tedesco is a mother of five and currently resides in Chanhassen, Minnesota. She holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration and a certificate in Entrepreneurship.
GYMGUYZ is #1 in home personal training and provides convenient, customized and creative workouts to clients at the location of their choice. Founded in 2008 by fitness specialist Josh York, the mobile brand utilizes a fleet of branded vehicles that bring more than 365 pieces of state-of-the-art fitness equipment and expert personal trainers to their customers' doors. With over 150 locations in the US, Canada and the UK, GYMGUYZ is one of the fastest-growing fitness concepts in the world.
To train with GYMGUYZ, visit https://www.gymguyz.com/. To learn more about franchising with GYMGUYZ, visit https://www.gymguyz.com/franchise-opportunities/.
###
ABOUT GYMGUYZ:
GYMGUYZ is # 1 in home personal training and provides convenient, customized and creative workouts at the location of your choice. Headquartered in Plainview, N.Y., and founded in 2008 by fitness specialist Josh York, the mobile brand utilizes a fleet of branded vehicles that bring more than 365 pieces of state-of-the-art fitness equipment and expert personal trainers to their customers' doors. In 2019, the brand was recognized as No. 5 on Inc. Mag's 10 Hottest Franchise Businesses in America, which highlighted their growth of more than 801% over the last three years. GYMGUYZ also scored the second-place spot on Franchise Gator's annual list of the Top 100 Fastest-Growing Franchises and received recognition as a top franchise in Entrepreneur's Highly Competitive 41st Annual Franchise 500. Now with over 150 locations internationally, including the United States, United Kingdom and Canada, GYMGUYZ is the fastest-growing fitness concept in the U.S. with plans to open another 100+ locations globally in the coming year. For more information on GYMGUYZ and franchising opportunities, visit http://www.gymguyz.com/.
Media Contact:
Natalie Mikolich
Media Contact
Natalie Mikolich, GYMGUYZ, 5614144047, natalie@elementmagency.com
SOURCE GYMGUYZ
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.