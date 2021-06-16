PLAINFIELD, Vt., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Goddard College has been at the forefront of social change from its very inception. It has long been recognized for its leadership in progressive education, its inventive pedagogy, as well as its transformational impact on both its students and society. One of Goddard's founding principles is "Education for Real Living", and the College has been able to maintain its relevance, over these many decades, by continually anticipating the changing needs and challenges of our students, the country and that of our planet.
With maintaining relevance in mind, the Board of Trustees announces that Dr. Dan Hocoy has been selected as the 13th President of Goddard College. Dr. Hocoy succeeds Dr. Bernard Bull, who is assuming the presidency of Concordia University, Nebraska.
"I am truly humbled by the honor and privilege of this opportunity to serve as Goddard College's next President. I have long admired Goddard's mission to prepare individuals to take imaginative and responsible action in the world", said Hocoy. "The College's revolutionary approach to education cultivates a personal transformation that leads to thoughtful engagement towards a more just society and a more sustainable planet. This is precisely the higher education our country needs, now more than ever."
Dr. Hocoy has provided distinguished leadership in a wide range of roles at colleges and universities across the United States. During his twenty-four years in progressive higher education, he has served as faculty as well as in multiple administrative positions, including as President of Antioch University in Seattle, and President of Erie Community College of the State University of New York. Most recently, he served as Vice Chancellor for Strategic Initiatives of Metropolitan Community College (MCC), and President of MCC's Longview campus.
"Dr. Hocoy's leadership at MCC has had an immediate impact that will result in long-term benefits for the College. We have appreciated Dan's strategic and innovative thinking as well as his collaborative and inclusive approach to leadership. Dan has also shown a deep, personal commitment to equity, progressive education and societal change, which will most assuredly help to advance the transformative mission of Goddard College." (Dr. Kimberly Beatty, Chancellor, Metropolitan Community College District, Kansas City, Missouri).
Dr. Hocoy's lifework has been committed to advancing social justice. His research in the social sciences has been dedicated to understanding the psychological conditions for intergroup understanding and social equity, while his scholarship in clinical psychology has endeavored to make theory, research and practice more inclusive of different cultural realities. His dissertation was the first to examine the impact of apartheid on Blacks in South Africa, and was used by the country's Truth and Reconciliation Commission to structure its processes. Dr. Hocoy's development work (Ghana, Guyana) has endeavored to mitigate the legacy of colonialism, and his international service (Italy, India) has worked toward facilitating inter-religious dialogue. Throughout his career in academic administration, he has made "serving the underserved" and addressing historic injustices a priority of the institutions he has led.
"Having been a first-generation college student and immigrant whose first language is not English, I share Goddard's commitment to equity, inclusion, and education as a social equalizer. And as the United States becomes more impacted by globalization, through technology, economic trade and immigration, graduates who are global citizens, who can work across differences and cultures, will increasingly be in demand," Hocoy said. "The College's value for diversity as well as perspective-broadening experiences will help prepare students for success in the global economy. With a grandmother from Jamaica, mother from Malaysia, father from China, and myself an immigrant from Trinidad and Tobago to Canada, I truly share Goddard's commitment to inclusive excellence, and the value of global perspectives."
Dr. Hocoy holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Toronto, as well as M.A and PhD in Psychology from Queen's University in Canada. He is also a licensed clinical psychologist, and has worked in psychiatric hospitals as well as private practice.
"It is time to return to our roots of experimental education – this time to include populations that did not have a voice in earlier decades. It will not be an easy transition for many, but I trust the vast majority will see the world of Goddard, not only through the lens of its past, but into its inclusive and bright future. Dr. Hocoy is absolutely the right leader for Goddard College at this time in its evolution." (Gloria J. Willingham-Toure' PhD, Chair, Goddard College Board of Trustees)
