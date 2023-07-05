The brand new Innkeepers of the Featherbed Inn in Vermont are stunned to receive a national award recognizing them based on the nearly 400 five-star reviews on Tripadvisor and almost 300 five-star reviews on Google. Karen and Mick Rookwood, the dynamic husband and wife duo behind the Featherbed Inn in Waitsfield, Vermont, have achieved an extraordinary milestone. Despite having no prior hospitality experience, they have just been named one of the top 25 B&Bs and Inns in the United States for 2023 by Tripadvisor. The Rookwoods, still in disbelief, purchased the charming 1806 post and beam timber frame Inn just over three years ago, in 2019. Their unwavering passion completely transformed the guest experience, which is remarkable considering they had stayed in a B&B only a few times.
"To be in the top 25 B&Bs in the country?" Mick said. "That's insane. That's nuts." But the truth is undeniable, and the guests' rave reviews about the year-round vacation spot speak for themselves. The Featherbed Inn has garnered nearly 400 five-star reviews on Tripadvisor and almost 300 five-star reviews on Google. These glowing testimonials are a testament to the exceptional experiences that await every guest at the Inn.
"We didn't have a plan," Karen said. "We didn't have a formula. We run the Inn just like we like to live, and it turns out it resonates with people." Karen's insatiable curiosity about people perfectly fits her role as an innkeeper. This unique position allows her to connect with individuals from all corners of the globe, delving into their stories and discovering what truly brings them joy. By being an integral part of their vacation experience, Karen finds immense fulfillment in helping guests uncover their sources of happiness and creating cherished memories along the way.
Wondering where to stay in Vermont?
"This was our second stay at the Featherbed Inn," wrote David B. on Tripadvisor. "We convinced five other couples with whom we have an annual getaway to try Karen and Mick's cozy and comfortable Inn. The verdict after was unanimous: we're coming back next year!"
"Mick and Karen are gracious, easy going hosts with deep knowledge of all that's extra special about the Mad River Valley," gushed Cinny Benson on Google. "They have a genuine interest in connecting with their guests in a meaningful yet respectful way. We have the whole Inn booked for our daughter's June wedding and feel certain that our guests will treasure their stay at the Featherbed!"
Homemade, unique breakfasts with local ingredients
"People rave about our food," said Karen. With a commitment to supporting local Vermont farmers, Karen sources fresh eggs, meats, and produce that elevate the flavors in each dish. While you can find pancakes and bacon anywhere, visiting their inn promises a mouthwatering experience with homemade blueberry bread pudding or braised egg with leeks and preserved lemon to Middle Eastern shakshuka. Karen says, "It's not any more difficult to make something unusual as it is to make something usual." Catering to diverse dietary preferences, vegans, vegetarians, and individuals with allergies or food sensitivities can savor specialty dishes designed just for them.
Post and beam architecture, luxurious linens, local art, eco-friendly
The historic Vermont B&B stands as one of the oldest structures in Waitsfield, Vermont, dating back to 1806. Guests are greeted with exquisite architectural details, including original hand-hewn beams and square cut nails. The cozy ambiance of the Inn is enhanced by the warmth emanating from two original fireplaces. Most rooms feature wide-plank flooring made from hemlock, pine, and maple, adding a touch of rustic charm. The timber frame structure is truly impressive, leaving guests in awe as a world of history and architectural brilliance intertwine, but what steals the show is the creative blend of old and new, traversing the centuries with paintings, pottery, sculpture and mid-century modern furniture that evoke the best of tradition and modern aesthetic.
True to its name, each of the 16 beds is adorned with plush European featherbeds, ensuring exceptional comfort for guests. The Rookwoods have spared no expense in providing the finest quality sheets, towels, eco-friendly toiletries, and bathrobes, adding a touch of luxury to every aspect of the stay.
Each room is thoughtfully curated with hand-picked antiques and unique decor. Local artists' creativity shines through original watercolors, photographs, and oil paintings, creating a delightful ambiance. All guest rooms have individually controlled heat and AC, ensuring ultimate comfort in all seasons.
The couple is as committed to exceptional comfort as they are to the environment. The inn avoids single-use plastics, has a decarbonization strategy, uses all natural cleaning products, and offers EV charging.
Outdoor adventures & relaxation: mountain biking, skiing, hiking, swimming
Immersed within its expansive 20-acre property, the Featherbed Inn boasts an array of exciting outdoor spaces, cementing its position as one of the best Vermont B&Bs. Guests can explore a delightful gazebo, two inviting fire pits, a meditation spiral, and a relaxing outdoor hot tub. Nestled amidst the serene surroundings, a spring-fed swimming pond and pockets of relaxing lawn chairs awaits. Guests enjoy direct access to a 40-mile network of well-maintained trails, perfect for exhilarating single-track mountain biking, invigorating hikes, and peaceful snowshoeing excursions.
Beyond the Inn, a world of additional attractions awaits. The Mad River is just across the road with swimming holes and a great fly-fishing spot. Sugarbush has a renowned golf course. The vibrant town of Waitsfield, brimming with local charisma, is a mere half-mile away. There's horse-back riding and glider rides nearby. For winter sports enthusiasts, the renowned Sugarbush and Mad River Glen ski resorts are a scant 8-minute drive, there are two cross-country ski networks nearby, and numerous snowshoeing, back-country skiing, fat biking, dog-sledding, and snow-mobiling options.
Family-friendly Vermont B&B
Families and children will find endless enjoyment at the Featherbed Inn, with various activities and amenities designed just for them, such as lawn games, board games, Legos and a Brio train set. "We really like having kids here," Karen shared, emphasizing their joyful energy.
To accommodate larger families, the Featherbed Inn offers two 2-bedroom suites and oversized rooms with multiple beds, making family vacations a breeze. Additionally, two on-site cottages with full kitchens are often snatched up quickly by families seeking a cozy and convenient stay.
Dog-friendly Vermont B&B
Are you searching for a great dog-friendly Vermont B&B? The Featherbed Inn's two stand-alone cottages welcome your four-legged companions. Experience the joy of a pet-friendly getaway at the Featherbed Inn, where your furry friends are embraced with open arms.
What's next for this award-winning Vermont B&B?
Beyond their already impressive achievements in updating every inch of their remarkable 9,500 square foot property, Mick and Karen are in the process of rebuilding the cherished 200-year-old barn on their property. This space is being transformed into a hub of inspiration, ready to host many wellness retreats, art workshops, executive retreats, intimate weddings, and culinary adventures as early as Fall 2023. Multiple EV chargers will also be installed to further enhance their commitment to sustainability.
With the completion of these major renovations in sight, Mick and Karen anticipate a well-deserved break of their own. Mick said, "Our fantasy is to take a 6-week vacation to somewhere far away and full of adventure." Until then, this delightful couple will be wholeheartedly devoted to ensuring that your choice of where to stay in Vermont is nothing less than extraordinary.
About the Featherbed Inn
Built in 1806, the Featherbed Inn is one of the best Vermont B&Bs you can stay for your vacation, no matter what time of year. Located on 40-acres in Waitsfield, Vermont, and featuring post and beam timber frame architecture and 10 luxuriously appointed rooms, innkeepers Karen and Mick Rookwood purchased the Inn in 2019. The Inn welcomes families and offers some rooms that are pet-friendly. If you're wondering where to stay in Vermont, the award-winning Featherbed Inn awaits you. featherbedinn.com
Despite no prior hospitality experience, Karen and Mick Rookwood nab award for top 25 B&Bs and Inns in US.
