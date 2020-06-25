COLCHESTER, Vt., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Edge Pharma has signed an agreement with ANI Pharmaceuticals to market the company's FDA approved Vancomycin Hydrochloride for Oral Solution USP, a generic equivalent to Vancocin®. The specific focus will be the hospital outpatient pharmacy market.

ANI is a leading provider of Vancomycin Hydrochloride to retail pharmacies and long-term care facilities, as well as the manufacturer of over 40 other brand name and generic medications.

About Vancomycin for Oral Solution

Vancomycin Hydrochloride for Oral Solution is a prescription medication administered orally for treatment of enterocolitis caused by Staphylococcus aureus (including methicillin-resistant strains) and antibiotic-associated pseudomembranous colitis caused by Clostridium difficile. Parenteral administration of vancomycin is not effective for the above indications; therefore, Vancomycin Hydrochloride for Oral Solution must be given orally for these infections. Orally administered Vancomycin Hydrochloride for Oral Solution is not effective for other types of infection.

To reduce the development of drug-resistant bacteria and maintain the effectiveness of Vancomycin Hydrochloride for Oral Solution and other antibacterial drugs, Vancomycin Hydrochloride for Oral Solution should be used only to treat or prevent infections that are proven or strongly suspected to be caused by susceptible bacteria. When culture and susceptibility information are available, they should be considered in selecting or modifying antibacterial therapy. In the absence of such data, local epidemiology and susceptibility patterns may contribute to the empiric selection of therapy.

For more information, including the complete list of indications and usages, please see the Full Prescribing Information.

About ANI

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its targeted areas of product development currently include controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products. For more information, please visit its website, www.anipharmaceuticals.com.

For more information on Edge Pharma, and for hospitals interested in ordering Vancomycin Hydrochloride for Oral Solution, visit OralVanco.com, or go to edgepharma.com to register for an online ordering account.

Vancocin® is a registered trademark of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CONTACT: Joe Kummer, PhD, (802) 992-1178

Your Local Newspapers Need Your Help!

Reliable news and information is vitally important. Local advertising has been affected by the COVID-19 crisis but the Vermont Community Newspaper Group remains committed to its responsibility to serve its communities. Your communities. With some assistance from loyal readers, community organizations, foundations and other funders, we hope to keep reporters on the job keeping you informed. Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to our local journalism fund. Thank you for your support.

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1,000 characters or fewer. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.