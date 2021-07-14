COLCHESTER, Vt., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Edge Pharma, a 503B Outsourcing Facility, has entered into an agreement with Cardinal Health's Acuity™ GPO to provide its member ophthalmology practices with Edge's unit-dose MVASI™ (Bevacizumab-awwb) syringes and additional retina products. The agreement, effective July 1, 2021, provides Acuity GPO members with access to repackaged MVASI™ ,which is one of two FDA-approved Avastin® biosimilars, at GPO contract pricing.
In addition to MVASI™, Edge Pharma will provide other retina-specific medications to Acuity™ GPO members, including phenylephrine/tropicamide combination drops, and ceftazidime and vancomycin ophthalmic injections.
"Our close relationships with pharmaceutical companies, like Edge Pharma, enable Acuity™ GPO to bring a broad range of vital medications at competitive prices to our members," said Dr. David S. Memel, Vice President of Group Purchasing Organizations for Cardinal Health. "We are excited to add Edge Pharma's products to our portfolio."
Based in Colchester, Vermont, Edge Pharma serves thousands of hospitals, surgery centers and clinics nationwide, with products spanning 14 specialties.
