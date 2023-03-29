DR FB26E Electric Field and Brush Mower Cuts Up to 90 Minutes on a Single Charge
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DR Power Equipment, a prominent producer of high-quality outdoor power equipment and a Generac Power Systems (NYSE: GNRC) company, today announced one of the first battery-powered brush mowers available in the landscape market, the DR FB26E Electric Field and Brush Mower. Featuring a high-capacity 2.5kWh removable and shareable battery, the DR FB26E Electric Field and Brush Mower has the strength to cut up to 90 minutes on a single charge.
"As we continue to see demand grow for battery-powered landscape equipment, we're thrilled to offer one of the first battery-powered brush mowers in the industry," said Matt Bieber, president of Chore products for Generac. "With plenty of muscle for the demands of rough-area mowing and with much quieter operation than a gas-powered alternative, the DR FB26E Electric Field and Brush Mower is the perfect solution for everything a homeowner needs, from mowing high grass and thick weeds to clearing saplings. With a charge lasting up to an hour and a half, the DR FB26E has the power and longevity to help get the job done."
The DR FB26E Electric Field and Brush Mower has the power to cut through six-foot-tall weeds, four-foot-tall grass, and saplings with a two-inch diameter. A built-in battery caddy allows a user to transport a fully charged backup battery to the mowing site with ease. All primary controls for the DR FB26E Electric Field and Brush Mower are located on one easy on-board control panel display, including drive speed, blade control, battery-charge level, operation status, hour meter and service notifications. Lugged, sealant-filled drive tires provide rugged traction and durability. The gear-drive transmission and steering system features three forward speeds and one reverse with an electric clutch.
The brushless motor is powered by a 2.5kWh DR® E-Series Battery Pack, which is shareable with the DR ZT5e zero-turn mower. The DR FB26E Electric Field and Brush Mower is one of a dozen models in DR Power Equipment's Field and Brush Mower line that includes both self-propelled walk-behind models and tow-behind models for use with ATVs, UTVs or lawn tractors.
DR® Power Equipment, a Generac Power Systems company, is the premier developer and marketer of professional-grade, outdoor power equipment for commercial and residential use. The company was founded in 1985 in Charlotte, Vermont. DR Power Equipment is a Generac Power Systems company. For more information, visit www.drpower.com.
Generac Power Systems, Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading energy technology company that provides advanced power grid software solutions, backup and prime power systems for home and industrial applications, solar + battery storage solutions, virtual power plant platforms and engine- and battery-powered tools and equipment. Founded in 1959, Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the category of automatic home standby generator - a market in which nearly eight of ten generators sold is a Generac. The company is committed to sustainable, cleaner energy products poised to revolutionize the 21st century electrical grid.
Media Contact: Stephanie Rodgers
Phone: 262.544.4811 Ext. 4456
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dr-power-equipment-introduces-battery-powered-brush-mower-one-of-the-first-in-the-industry-301783687.html
SOURCE DR® Power Equipment
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.