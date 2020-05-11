WILLISTON, Vt., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DealerPolicy Insurance Agency of Williston, VT is being recognized by one of their carrier partners for their exceptional care of their customers, their commitment to the communities they serve, and for their overall business performance.
Travelers recently presented Jeff Mongeon, President of DealerPolicy Insurance, with its 2020 Agent of the Year Award.
"The Agent of the Year award recognizes agents who consistently deliver the highest quality of service to their customers," said Mr. Mongeon. "We are proud of our accomplishments and truly value the ongoing partnership we have developed with Travelers."
Jeff joined Winooski Insurance, as a producer, in 2010. In 2016, Jeff became vice president of the agency and under his leadership Winooski Insurance, also doing business as DealerPolicy Insurance Agency, expanded to become licensed in 48 states. In his role, Jeff has masterfully combined his technical skills with his insurance background to create the FastPass application. The application enables car buyers to search for competitive auto insurance quotes on their phones, and easily make a purchase on the spot while in a car dealership. His innovative approach helped DealerPolicy Insurance grow by 133% in total written premium in 2019.
About Travelers
The Travelers Companies, Inc. is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance for auto, home and business. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Travelers has approximately 30,000 employees and generated revenues of approximately $32 billion in 2019. For more information, visit www.travelers.com.
About DealerPolicy Insurance
An Independent Insurance Agency (IA) for over 35 years, Winooski Insurance, also doing business as DealerPolicy Insurance Agency, has been working diligently to build life-long relationships built on transparency, trust and integrity. DealerPolicy Insurance Agency helps their customers get the best coverage, makes sure their coverage grows with their assets over time, provides excellent service, saves customers hours of research, and more. DealerPolicy Insurance is driving the transformation of the industry through Ally-Assisted Distribution, Digital Marketplace innovations (FastPass), Artificial Intelligence (AI) integrations, and 70 skilled agents licensed to sell in 48 states and Washington D.C. For more information, visit www.DealerPolicyInsurance.com.
