FAR ROCKAWAY, N.Y., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Conrado Hernández Vargas, a poet, narrator, and essayist, has completed his new book "El Covid-19 Ante Los Sofocados Poderes Del Hombre": a thought-provoking dissertation on the so-called mysteries and miracles ever present in the tragic history of mankind. It discusses the many plagues that left humans speechless and how these paranormal tales from yesterday contributed to the becoming of the current society. It also delves into the hidden powers vested by the Creator since time immemorial.
Vargas shares, "This book starts from the most ridiculous faux pas of man, with all the repercussions it has had on the universe, but it stops to ponder that, despite the immense scandal, man was endowed with a wonderful body and hidden faculties, which they have since exploded leaving us all speechless with the sole exception of the same God who threw us out of paradise."
Published by Page Publishing, Conrado Hernández Vargas' illuminating book presented a variety of issues that anyone can ponder on. It seamlessly conveyed the correlation of the past to today's dilemma.
History mirrors the present; it echoes the voices of the past. As much as everyone hates to recognize that, the connection between the past and the present is surely undeniable.
Readers who wish to experience this ruminating work can purchase "El Covid-19 Ante Los Sofocados Poderes Del Hombre" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
