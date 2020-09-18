CYOA_Logo.jpg
By Chooseco

WAITSFIELD, Vt., Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chooseco, publisher of the world-famous Choose Your Own Adventure® gamebook series, is launching the first ever Choose Your Own Adventure e-books for younger readers on the new Kids Space by Google. Kids Space is a new kids mode on select Android tablets that features apps, books and videos for your kids to explore, learn and have fun.* Look for bestsellers from the Choose Your Own Adventure Dragonlarks series: Your Very Own Robot, Haunted House, Princess Island, and 25 more Dragonlarks at first, second and third grade reading levels this fall.  Kids Space will be available on select Lenovo™ tablets in time for the holidays.1

*Kids Space requires a Google Account for your child. Parental controls require the Family Link app. Books and video content not available in all regions. Video content subject to availability of YouTube Kids app. Books content requires the Play Books app. Availability of apps, books and video content may change without notice.

1Availability will vary per geographical market and is subject to change without notice.

LENOVO is a trademark of Lenovo.

CONTACT: Erin Kitonis, erin@chooseco.com

