Stowe, VT (05672)

Today

Periods of rain. The rain will be heavy at times. High 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 42F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.