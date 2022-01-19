Stowe, VT (05672)

Today

Snow this morning will taper off and give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 36F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 15F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.