Burlington-based investment firm, One Day In July, welcomes a new financial advisor and a new investment desk associate.
BURLINGTON, Vt., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Day In July is welcoming the new year with the addition of two new hires to its growing team. The new hires serve to expand the Burlington-based firm's financial advice sector, delivering personalized services to investors. Last year, the firm also welcomed a new compliance associate and expanded its in-house team of software engineers. Welcome to recent hires:
Adam Roof, Financial Advisor
Adam Roof joins One Day In July as a financial advisor. He acts as a fiduciary on all accounts at all times. Adam brings his experience as a small business owner and non-profit leader, as well as deep community connections to his role as a financial advisor at the firm, where he works to help his clients achieve long-term financial success. He was drawn to work at One Day In July because of its commitment to delivering value and transparency to clients, and its commitment to supporting the communities it serves. Prior to joining One Day In July, Adam served two terms as a City Councilor for the City of Burlington, served as a Trustee at the University of Vermont, and was awarded the 2021 Outstanding Young Alumni Award by the University of Vermont. He also volunteers locally and internationally, including recently helping to lead a humanitarian volunteer mission to the Ukrainian-Polish border in support of refugees.
Matthew McBride, Investment Desk Associate
Matthew is a level 2 candidate Chartered Financial Analyst who brings his passion for economics, financial markets, and investing to One Day In July clients as an Investment Desk Associate. Prior to becoming a CFA, Matthew received his B.S. in biology from Saint Michael's College, where he also played collegiate soccer. His experience led him to work as a research technician at UVM's Larner College of Medicine where he focused on protein purification for crystallographic purposes. Matthew also served as an EMT in the state of Vermont. One Day In July is excited to have him on board, bringing his unique background and knowledge to the Investment Desk.
About One Day In July:
One Day In July was created to help change the future of the financial industry. Based out of Burlington, Vermont, there are now ten advisors and nine support staff persons working to introduce investors to effective and low-cost investment strategies. Learn more at http://www.onedayinjuly.com.
One Day In July LLC is an SEC-registered investment advisor. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. One Day In July LLC does not guarantee actual returns or losses. This content is for educational purposes only and is not investment advice or an offer to buy or sell any security. Individual circumstances may vary.
Media Contact
Renee Bean, One Day In July, 1 5185228048, renee@onedayinjuly.com
SOURCE One Day In July
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.