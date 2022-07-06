Recent release "My Window to the Mountains" from Page Publishing author Gary Sutton holds an insightful compilation of poetry that discusses the human condition, the current climate of the United States of America, and the still beauty found within nature. Drawing on his surroundings and all that he views from his small slice of paradise, Sutton weaves beautiful imagery through eloquent prose.
JOHNSON, Vt., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gary Sutton, who owns a small blueberry and garlic farm and serves as a high school baseball umpire, has completed his new book "My Window to the Mountains": a perceptive look at the world through poetry that tackles both difficult subject matter and the peaceful beauty of nature.
"If you're reading this, you're probably asking yourself, 'What is this book all about?'" writes Sutton. "Well, it's about stories of nature, man in nature and the effects of that, changing of the seasons, and some interesting phonomimes that surround us in our daily lives. With some lovely illustrations that compliment some of the stories, I only hope it's something you will enjoy reading every now and again throughout the seasons. The first section of the book is more of the sunny side of the street, you might say, while the second section is more of the darker side of the street, you probably will say. Be aware of the change in tone as the stories will take a more serious look at life. I called this section 'Let the Chips Fall Where They May.'"
Published by Page Publishing, Gary Sutton's magnificent writings will stir the mind and senses of readers from all walks of life. With his immeasurable wisdom and experiences, Sutton pours his heart into each of his poems in the hopes of inspiring his readers to reject the violence and greed of modern society and enjoy the paradise known as Earth.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase "My Window to the Mountains" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.
Media Contact
Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com
SOURCE Page Publishing
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.