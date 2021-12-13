WESTFIELD, Vt., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ashley Sevigny, a Vermont native, has completed her new book "Now and Then at Grampy's Sugarhouse": a simple, lovable story about syrup making. Sevigny has always enjoyed reading and the journey a beautiful story can lead a reader on. Her family enjoys all the outdoor recreation Vermont has to offer, as well as making memories-and making maple syrup at their sugarhouse in the springtime.
Sevigny writes, "The best part about making syrup is the time you get to spend enjoying family and friends."
Published by Page Publishing, Sevigny's sentimental tale takes readers through the steps of syrup making with beautiful, full-page illustrations that accompany each step.
Children learn how maple syrup was crafted decades ago and compare it to what they have learned in their young lives. Time has not changed the sweet aroma of sap boiling and the unforgettable taste of warm maple syrup fresh from the pan. Join in as this family shares generations of sugar-making memories.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "Now and Then at Grampy's Sugarhouse" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
