MONTPELIER, Vt., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 300 parents, students, and community members are expected to attend Vermont's largest annual celebration of School Choice Week tomorrow.

WHAT:

  • School Choice Week student celebration and press conference

WHO:

  • 300+ parents, students, and community leaders

WHEN & WHERE:

  • Wednesday, Jan. 29 | Capitol Plaza & Convention Center | 100 State St.
    • 10 a.m. kickoff at the Capitol Plaza
    • 11 a.m.press conference at the State House
    • Noon - lunch, remarks, choir, featured guest speaker at the Capitol Plaza

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/vermont.

Tags

We invest in the community. Invest in us.

Show us you enjoyed this content by becoming a newspaper subscriber.

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.