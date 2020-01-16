Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman is officially running for governor. The Progressive/Democrat announced Monday he is mounting a challenge against incumbent Republican Phil Scott.  

Zuckerman stressed the importance of raising the minimum wage and addressing climate change. He added the state should be working to make higher education, housing and health care more affordable.

“These last three years we have not seen the vision or action that Vermonters need,” Zuckerman said of Scott’s time in office.

Read more at VTDigger.org (Zuckerman officially announces run for governor)

