Vermont State Police are investigating the apparent murder of 39-year-old Michael Haines at his home in Cambridge early Tuesday morning.
Police found Haines’ body at 3 a.m. after a 911 call to the Hillside Drive duplex where he lived. State police say early indications show Haines was shot intentionally.
Haines’ body was taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington Tuesday afternoon for an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death.
State police Maj. Dan Trudeau said there are no named suspects in the case yet, though police have several leads. He said investigators are using information from the victim’s phone, address and associates to learn as much as they can.
