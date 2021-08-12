Vermont is monitoring an ongoing event of bird deaths in mid-Atlantic and midwestern states.
“This mortality event has been documented in Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Indiana,” said Doug Morin, Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s ornithologist. “No confirmed cases have occurred in New England, including Vermont.”
He said, “The cause of the event remains unknown. The most affected birds are juvenile blue jays, European starlings, American robins and common grackles.”
Morin suggests Vermonters who want to help birds around their homes to:
• Take down bird feeders and bird baths to decrease the likelihood of spreading disease. With abundant natural foods, birds do not need feeders.
• Maintain a mix of native plants around the home and neighborhood. Native plants support food resources and habitats for birds.
• Keep cats indoors. Domestic cats are the leading human-related cause of death for birds in North America.
Updates can be found at tinyurl.com/4esv6bux.
