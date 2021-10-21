Wheels for Warmth is back in action for its 16th tire recycle and resale event, collecting tires from around the state to be either recycled or sold at affordable prices so Vermonters are safe on the road this winter.
Proceeds from the event go to emergency heating assistance throughout Vermont provided by Capstone Community Action, BROC Community Action and Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity.
Since its founding in 2005, the annual event has collected over 60,000 tires, recycling 40,000, selling 25,000 safe tires and raising nearly $560,000 to help the hardest hit by winter temperatures, particularly homes with children and seniors through heating assistance.
“Last year, the pandemic separated Vermonters physically, but brought us together as a community, with neighbors helping neighbors,” said Gov. Phil Scott, who founded the program in 2005. “That’s what Wheels for Warmth is all about. Whether you have tires to donate, need a safe way to travel or simply want to make a difference, this program is a great way to do it.”
There is a need for usable tires this year to meet the demand for safe, affordable tires.
Tires will be collected Thursday, Oct. 28, and Friday, Oct. 29, from 2-6 p.m. at DuBois Construction, Middlesex; Casella Construction, Mendon; Casella Waste Systems, Williston; and from 1-5 p.m. those same days at Stowe Events Field in Stowe.
The tire sale takes place on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 8 a.m.-noon in two locations: Dubois Construction in Middlesex and Casella Construction in Mendon.
All unsafe tires are recycled at a $5 fee per tire.
To learn more about the event visit wheelsforwarmth.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.