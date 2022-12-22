If you haven’t gotten your annual flu shot or updated COVID-19 booster yet, state health officials say now is the time to take advantage of expanded hours at vaccination clinics — where you can walk in, with no appointment necessary.
New hours include more evenings and weekends through the end of December, making it easier for those who work or go to school to get vaccinated quickly and easily. Starting as early as Monday, Dec. 19, many clinics will also offer the updated bivalent COVID-19 vaccine newly approved for eligible children 6 months to 5 years old. Visit healthvermont.gov/myvaccine for more details.
“Check getting vaccinated off your to-do list and you’ll have a better chance for a healthier start to the holidays and the new year,” said Vermont Health Department immunization program manager Monica Ogelby.
Getting vaccinated is especially important for those at higher risk of serious illness from COVID-19 or the flu, including people ages 50 and older and those with certain medical conditions, she said.
Babies and young children under 5 are also at higher risk of getting very sick from the flu.
Starting in January, walk-in clinics will transition to more limited hours and close by Tuesday, Jan. 31. Vaccines will continue to be widely available, at no cost to the patient, by appointment at doctors’ offices, pharmacies or other locations where vaccines are offered.
Vermonters who do not have a health care provider or access to a pharmacy can reach out to their local health office to be vaccinated. The department will also continue to work with partners to vaccinate homebound Vermonters, English language learners and immigrant or refugee community members.
For people seeking the updated bivalent vaccine for the youngest children, the type of vaccine they received earlier will impact whether they can get a booster. Review eligibility carefully before going to a walk-in clinic.
Children 6 months to 5 years old are eligible for the updated vaccine if they have received both doses of the original Moderna vaccine at least two months ago or if they have only received two of the three original Pfizer doses.
Updated boosters are not recommended at this time for children under 5 who have received all three doses of the original Pfizer vaccine. This group of children would still be expected to have protection against the most serious outcomes from the currently circulating omicron variant, according to the FDA. The data to support giving an updated bivalent booster dose for these children is expected in January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.