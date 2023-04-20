The Vermont Agency of Transportation has handed out $4 million in federal funds for municipal grant projects through its Transportation Alternatives Program.
“These projects will enhance and expand the state’s transportation infrastructure,” transportation secretary Joe Flynn said. “Improvements to sidewalks, bike paths and shared-use paths provide Vermonters more transportation options and improve their quality of life.”
Selected projects this year include:
Hinesburg: Relocation of a sidewalk on the intersection of Route 116 and Charlotte Road.
Cambridge: Scoping study for an existing culvert on Stebbins Road.
South Burlington: Construction of a new box culvert near Bartlett Bay Road and a scoping study for a shared use path on Allen Road.
Shelburne: Additional funds for a five-foot-wide sidewalk along an 870-foot portion of Irish Hill Road.
