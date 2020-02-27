Vermont Gas has filed to raise rates by 2.9%, citing rising natural gas costs and investments in safety and climate change measures.

“We know that families and businesses rely on us to provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable energy,” VGS CEO Don Rendall said in a statement earlier this month. “Today’s filing continues our customers on a path of low and stable rates while we advance our transition to cleaner energy.”

Residential customers would on average see their rates go up by just under $3 a month this October if the state Public Utility Commission approves the request.

Read more at VTDigger.org (Vermont Gas seeks 2.9% rate increase).

