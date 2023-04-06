Vermont’s trout fishing season opens Saturday, April 8.
Despite lingering snow cover in some areas of the state, the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says anglers can still be successful early in the season if they keep a few strategies in mind.
“Just like any other time of year, anglers fishing early in the spring should adjust their tactics based on conditions,” state fisheries biologist Shawn Good said. “Trout will become more active with warmer water temperatures. If you can find a good location and present your bait or lure without spooking the trout, you’ll have a good chance of catching a few fish, and enjoy a nice day outside.”
Good adds that finding a small to medium low-elevation river or stream that is not too murky from spring runoff can be key. Trout are cold-blooded and may be slow to bite especially with low water temperatures, so it is important that they can also see your bait, lure or fly.
Larger baits can often be more effective for enticing early-season trout into biting. Spin-anglers should try nightcrawlers, egg imitations or bright colored spoons and spinners.
Fly anglers may find success in the early season by drifting large, more visible flies such as wooly buggers, streamers or San Juan worms along the bottom in slower pools and runs.
Trout will often hold close to the bottom in the deeper areas of streams during high flow conditions to conserve energy. Choose locations and tactics that allow you to fish using a slow retrieval right along the bottom. Focus on deep holes behind current breaks created by big boulders, downed trees or logjams where trout may be resting. If possible, approach the hole from downstream as trout will often orient themselves facing the current.
While Vermont offers excellent and diverse fishing opportunities for wild trout, stocking also occurs in many lakes, ponds, streams and rivers where wild trout populations are low or absent. This generally happens in April and May each year once the ice has melted and following spring runoff.
“Early in the season, like on opening weekend, you’ll probably have more success if you focus on waters known to hold wild trout,” Good said. “Despite unpredictable weather during early spring, each year anglers report catching impressive trout during opening weekend.”
Good reminds anglers that the department’s trout stocking page on its website is updated frequently. More at anrweb.vt.gov.
Anglers who like to fish and release their catch don’t need to wait for opening day. Nearly all waterbodies are now open year-round to catch-and-release fishing for trout in Vermont.
