Matt Lacey, a bit tongue-in-cheek, referred to himself recently as “just some tree-hugging liberal from central Ohio.”
That was until last year, when the 23-year-old moved to the Green Mountain State, enrolled in Vermont Law School and began learning how to hunt.
He started with squirrels in Hinesburg, then hares in East Charleston, but came home empty-handed each trip. It wasn’t until January that he bagged his first game: a couple of cottontail rabbits near Vergennes, which he brought back to his Burlington apartment to dress on his porch, watching YouTube tutorials in the freezing weather.
But Lacey’s experience bucks the broader trend in Vermont.
