As leaders at the Vermont State Colleges ponder the system’s future, Vermont Technical College is planning big changes to its two residential campuses.
“We need to expand in Williston and we need to contract in Randolph Center,” Vermont Tech President Pat Moulton told state college trustees at a recent meeting.
About 600 of the technical college’s 1,620 students attend classes in Williston, and 60 live on campus. That’s actually above capacity, and the technical college is currently renting rooms across the street from its residence hall on Route 2A, according to Amanda Chaulk, a spokeswoman for the college. The campus also lacks any food service, and at a recent career fair, stands spilled out into the hallways.
“One of the things we’re really missing in Williston is larger spaces,” Chaulk said.
