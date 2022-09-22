The Vermont Student Anti-Racism Network is gathering at the Statehouse Friday, Sept. 30, to promote racial equity and youth activism, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
The event will include workshops exploring anti-racism work concepts, music from a student band and conversations with Vermont legislators. Lunch from local food trucks will be available.
Speakers include Astrid Young of Stowe High School, Zoraya Hightower from the Peace and Justice Center, and Democratic candidate for Congress, Becca Balint.
If you plan to attend, please register at vsarn.org.
Vermont Student Anti-Racism Network is a statewide group of students working to build anti-racist schools. Its mission states: “We endeavor to educate ourselves and others about race, power, privilege and oppression in order to foster a more inclusive and anti-racist community starting with our schools. We strive to disrupt the racial hierarchy of our society starting with our own group.”
